scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Good Omens Season 2: Unravel the divine mystery!

The unlikely adventures of an angel and a demon continue in the 6-episode Good Omens S2 from co-creator Neil Gaiman, premiering on 28th July on Prime Video

By Editorial Desk
Good Omens Season 2: Unravel the divine mystery!
Michael Sheen | David Tennant | Good Omens Season 2

Everyday, the return of Good Omens is getting closer! Ahead of the 28th July premiere date, Prime Video released the official trailer for the ineffable second season of the fan-favourite series, starring Michael Sheen, David Tennant, and Jon Hamm. After the global success and enthusiastic response to the first season, co-creator Neil Gaiman answered the calls of fans keen to see more of the eternal saga of unholy duo, angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley. All six episodes will be released exclusively on Prime Video on 28th July.

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition.

However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.

A mystery that takes us from before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day, Good Omens 2 stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Returning this season in new roles are Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Neil Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who also returned to direct all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman.

Good Omens is based on the well-loved and internationally best-selling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Catwomen: Alia Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood celeb in love with furry felines
Next article
Dating rumours swirl as Taylor Russell seen at Harry Styles concert
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes: What Warner put out at Headingley wasn't good enough, says Ian Healy

News

Tom Holland talks about his 'alcohol problem' and hard-won sobriety

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Very excited to be part of Mississauga Panthers, says Shoaib Malik

News

Dating rumours swirl as Taylor Russell seen at Harry Styles concert

News

Catwomen: Alia Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood celeb in love with furry felines

Technology

SaaS platform Dukaan hires AI chatbot, fires 90% of support staff

Technology

Apple's Phil Schiller, Google arrive on Meta's Threads

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve feels Abhishek Malhan is possessive about Jiya Shankar because of Jad Hadid

Sports

Ashes: 'I'd be trying to convince Joe Root to bat at No.3', says Nasser Hussain

News

Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': I like engaging, character-driven narratives

Technology

US-based Cilio expands global footprint with acquisition of AutomationFactory.AI

Sports

ODI World Cup: CAB announces ticket prices for fixtures at Eden Gardens

News

20K Americans buy tickets to watch both 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on July 21

News

Suvinder Vicky on 'Kohrra': Raising my hand at Harleen was most difficult

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gets emotional and misses his family

Sports

‘…Virat understands that not everyone can understand what we are going through’: Sunil Chhetri

News

Madonna defers North American leg of 'Celebration' tour due to medical condition

News

Aadesh Chaudhary reunites with Shrenu Parikh after decade in 'Maitree'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US