Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

Hemant Chaudhary will be sharing screen with Sushmita Sen in 'Taali'. The series will cover the major events of the life and struggle of Mumbai based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

By Editorial Desk
Actor Hemant Chaudhary, a popular and respected name in films, series and serial, does think theatres are going anywhere, this is just a phase, and it will pass. Hemant Chaudhary was interacting to talk about his forthcoming project ‘Taali’ with Sushmita Sen.

When asked about the dwindling state of cinema halls and OTT world taking over, Hemant said, “Cinema halls will survive this digital revolution phase. Earlier people would watch movies in cinema-halls, then Television came, and everyone thought it was the end of theatres, but it didn’t happen. Now the digital revolution is taking place, and the audience is spoiled for choices, and yet, cinema halls are running.”

“Pathaan did well, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke did well, I am sure there are other movies which did well or didn’t do well, the only thing that will happen is the market for the product will be defined. Certain films will release in cinema halls, and certain will have OTT release. Theatres aren’t going anywhere.”

Hemant will soon be seen sharing screen space with Sushmita Sen in forthcoming ‘Taali’. The series will cover the major events of the life and struggle of Mumbai based transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

“There isn’t much I want to tell right now. It is an incredible story of the human spirit. I am happy that I got to be part of it, and it will be released in July, on Voot and Jio Cinema,” said Hemant.

Hemant is also part of Akshay Kumar starrer OMG-2, Dhaak, Sarkari Baccha, Glam Girls and more.

