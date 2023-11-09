Sushmita Sen: I had kind of stagnated as an actor

Actress and former beauty queen has talked about her transformative experience of working in ‘Aarya’. She said that she had kind of stagnated as an actor and after meeting filmmaker Ram Madhavani she said yes to the web-series.

Sushmita said: “I had kind of stagnated as an actor. I was not learning anything, and I wanted to learn. I did not want to do the old stuff again, almost like running a factory of what is almost a creative endeavor. Then I met Ram, and he showed me Aarya. In flat five minutes, I said yes, and I thought, ‘My god, I have to pull this off.’

She added, “He came to me and said, ‘I’ll need you to do workshops. You’ll have to unlearn and relearn.’ I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been wanting. There’s a lot I have to unlearn because I’m a 90s kid and a 90s actor.’ So there was a lot to do there, and the process was made so friendly and so warm that I came back as a newcomer with a completely different approach.”

Sushmita said that she has been “scared of theatre my whole life.”

She added: “He made us do theatre. There are no cuts. You’re performing in an open, controlled environment, and our takes can go about to 30 to 40 minutes in one take.”

‘Aarya Season 3’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar.