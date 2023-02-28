scorecardresearch
'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee

Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee said in jest that he was bullied by his co-actor Sushant Singh during the shoot of the series.

By News Bureau

Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the character of Jaffa in the upcoming streaming series ‘Rana Naidu’, has said in jest that he was bullied by his co-actor Sushant Singh during the shoot of the series. Sushant and Abhishek play the siblings of the titular character in the series.

The show focuses on the warring father and son played by Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati.

Talking about the vulnerability of his character, Abhishek Banerjee said, “The vulnerability of Jaffa made him susceptible to the beguilement of his own father and would have put him in unimaginable danger, had he not got the protection of his brothers.”

He also candidly opened up about how this was not the case as soon as the cameras turned away, “I was bullied by Sushant on set, just like an elder brother bullies his younger sibling. I have grown up being the only child to my parents so exchanging this banter with him actually made me feel more like a part of a family that I was also portraying on-screen”.

Sushant Singh, who is known for his work in films such as ‘Satya’, ‘Mukhbir’, ‘Kaun’ and several others, and plays Tej in the series, shared, “There is something so beautiful about the bond that brothers share, that cannot be described in a few words. Rana, Tej and Jaffa have a kind of a tizzy relationship. They bond over their shared trauma and prove to be each other’s pillars facing the storm that is their dynamic relationship with their father Naga”.

He further mentioned, “This was not bound only to the characters we played but also when we were off-screen. We helped each other through character developments and took much more interest in making this series the finest we could. We also had a lot of fun just working together on set – the three of us have very different personalities, but when we came together it was always a riot”.

‘Rana Naidu’ will be available to stream on Netflix from March 10.

