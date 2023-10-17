scorecardresearch
Indraneil Sengupta: Wasn't too bothered by emotional baggage of my role in ‘Aarya 3’

Actor Indraneil Sengupta, known for her roles in projects like ‘Mulk’, ‘Doctor G’, ‘Human’, is set to star in crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season 3, and opened up about the emotional baggage that came with his character ‘Sooraj’.

Acting plunges into emotions and complex characters that spark electrifying performances. However, mastering the art of separating reel from real life. That’s where the magic happens. It’s a testament to an actor’s skill when they can immerse themselves in a role on set, yet leave that character behind when they return home.

Indraneil opened up about playing Sooraj in the show.

The show is headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular character Aarya Sareen.

Talking about the same, Indraneil said: “My character is consumed by his demons. I do not want to sound too dramatic about it, but as actors, we have been professionally acting for quite some time and we are equipped and trained enough to understand it, to let that out, to let it consume us without getting bogged down by the emotional baggage that comes with it.”

“It’s a part of my job, and I’m able to do it without taking it back home with me. So, I wasn’t too bothered by the emotional baggage my character was going through,” he added.

In the third season, Aarya has her eyes set on the supply and transportation of the narcotic drug but is intercepted by Ila Arun, who herself is the undisputed queen on the supply side.

Hot on Aarya’s heels is ACP Khan, who after being preoccupied in the second season is back with vengeance and will do anything in his capacity to put an end to Aarya’s illegal drug empire.

As Aarya gets cornered, she draws her claws out and goes for the kill with impunity as she has the fan favourite Daulat by her side. The following shots present intense action and a showdown where a wounded Aarya draws out the swords to slash anyone who lays hands on her kids.

After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for season one, and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition.

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ will air on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3.

