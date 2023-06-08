scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Jee Karda soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D & Simran Chaudhary.

By Editorial Desk
The melodious music album of 'Jee Karda' unveiled
Jee Karda

Prime Video, today unveiled the heartwarming music album of the upcoming Amazon Original series, ‘Jee Karda’. The album comprises 07 original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good ol’ days. The soul-stirring album is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary.

Enjoy the friendship mashup with ‘Jawaaniyaan’, and groove non-stop ‘Yaar Ki Shaadi’ as you practice for your best friend’s wedding. Each song from the album will remind the audience of the special time they spent with their childhood friends.

Here is the track list of the album:

  • Jee Karda – Singer: Rashmeet Kaur ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur
  • Rehn de – Singer: Mellow D ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D
  • Jawaaniyaan – Singer: Mellow D, Varun Jain ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D
  • Yaar Ki Shaadi – Singer: Rapper-Mellow D, IP Singh ; Lyricist: I P Singh, Mellow D
  • Ammiye – Singer: Simran Chaudhary ; Lyricist: Simran Chaudhary
  • Ro Lehn De – Singer: The Rish ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D
  • Stardust – Singer: Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Rapper – Mellow D ; Lyricist: Mellow D, IP Singh

Speaking about the soundtrack, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared, “We have had incredible experience crafting the music for Jee Karda. It is always a delight to be associated with Prime Video as it helps in transcending boundaries. Our primary goal was to capture the essence of the series, particularly its focus on friendship.”

“Each song in the album possesses a unique charm that will take listeners on a musical journey, encompassing the highs and lows of friendship, accompanied by lively and melodious tunes. Our aim was to create melodies that evoke nostalgia, reminding viewers of the cherished moments they spent with childhood friends.”

“It was much fun to work with a fresh bunch of very talented singers such as Varun Jain, The Rish, Rashmeet Kaur, Mellow D, IP Singh, and Simran Chaudhary has added a distinctive charm to the album. We sincerely hope that audiences embrace and thoroughly enjoy the music, just as we cherished every moment while bringing it to life.”

Directed by Arunima Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood friends in pivotal roles. Prime members will be able to stream the series starting June 15.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

Sports

German club Moenchengladbach heading for new shores with former Leverkusen coach Seoane

News

Monika Bhadoriya on decision of opening about 'TMKOC': Wanted to bring out all wrongs done to me

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video

News

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US