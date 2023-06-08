The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Prime Video, today unveiled the heartwarming music album of the upcoming Amazon Original series, ‘Jee Karda’. The album comprises 07 original songs that will take the audience on a trip to nostalgia, reminding them of their good ol’ days. The soul-stirring album is composed by Sachin-Jigar and the beautiful lyrics are penned by Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Mellow D, and Simran Chaudhary.

Enjoy the friendship mashup with ‘Jawaaniyaan’, and groove non-stop ‘Yaar Ki Shaadi’ as you practice for your best friend’s wedding. Each song from the album will remind the audience of the special time they spent with their childhood friends.

Here is the track list of the album:

Jee Karda – Singer: Rashmeet Kaur ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Rashmeet Kaur

Rehn de – Singer: Mellow D ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

Jawaaniyaan – Singer: Mellow D, Varun Jain ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

Yaar Ki Shaadi – Singer: Rapper-Mellow D, IP Singh ; Lyricist: I P Singh, Mellow D

Ammiye – Singer: Simran Chaudhary ; Lyricist: Simran Chaudhary

Ro Lehn De – Singer: The Rish ; Lyricist: Jigar Saraiya, Mellow D

Stardust – Singer: Rashmeet Kaur, I P Singh, Rapper – Mellow D ; Lyricist: Mellow D, IP Singh

Speaking about the soundtrack, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar shared, “We have had incredible experience crafting the music for Jee Karda. It is always a delight to be associated with Prime Video as it helps in transcending boundaries. Our primary goal was to capture the essence of the series, particularly its focus on friendship.”

“Each song in the album possesses a unique charm that will take listeners on a musical journey, encompassing the highs and lows of friendship, accompanied by lively and melodious tunes. Our aim was to create melodies that evoke nostalgia, reminding viewers of the cherished moments they spent with childhood friends.”

“It was much fun to work with a fresh bunch of very talented singers such as Varun Jain, The Rish, Rashmeet Kaur, Mellow D, IP Singh, and Simran Chaudhary has added a distinctive charm to the album. We sincerely hope that audiences embrace and thoroughly enjoy the music, just as we cherished every moment while bringing it to life.”

Directed by Arunima Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Arunima Sharma, Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal. Jee Karda features Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as seven childhood friends in pivotal roles. Prime members will be able to stream the series starting June 15.