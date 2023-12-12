Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Jitendra Kumar is up against system in ‘Dry Day’

Jitendra Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a small-time goon in the comedy-drama film ‘Dry Day’ also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar & Annu Kapoor.

Jitendra Kumar is up against system in ‘Dry Day’ _pic courtesy news agency
Actor Jitendra Kumar, who is known for ‘TVF Pitchers’, ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Panchayat’, will be seen essaying the role of a small-time goon in the upcoming comedy-drama film ‘Dry Day’. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor.

This captivating comedy-drama unfolds in the heartland of the country where the protagonist, Gannu, portrayed by Jitendra Kumar, embarks on a journey against the system. Amidst the emotional pursuit to earn the trust and love of his dear ones, Gannu not only confronts the external challenges but also struggles with his own insecurities and issue of alcoholism.

Talking about the film, producer Nikkhil Advani said in a statement: “‘Dry Day’ is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. It gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film.

“Following the remarkable success of ‘Mumbai Diaries’, our collaboration with Prime Video has grown stronger over the years and I’m looking forward to seeing how the viewers receive this meaningful narrative.”

Directed by Saurabh Shukla and produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, the film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on December 22 in Hindi along with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
More in Entertainment

