Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

miniTV reveals an all-new ensemble for the new season of 'Yeh Meri Family' comprising of Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Angaad!

By Editorial Desk
Amazon miniTV is all set to take you down memory lane with the new season of TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’ which is set in the 90s era. The first season of the show, made immense noise as it struck a chord with audiences for its relatable storyline and today, Amazon miniTV unveiled the cast of the new season along with the streaming date, adding to the existing anticipation.

The new season of Yeh Meri Family will see, the supremely talented Juhi Parmar, making her debut in the OTT space; she will be seen alongside seasoned actor, Rajesh Kumar. Joining the two actors will be Hetal Gada and Angaad.

Sticking to brilliant and realistic story-telling, as is the case with most TVF shows, this new season will bring back the 90s vibe with Juhi Parmar portraying the character of Neerja Awasthi, an amalgamation of a strict yet an overly caring mother whose world revolves around her children and family.

On the other hand, we have Rajesh Kumar essaying the role of Sanjay Awasthi, the easy breezy father who happily drives around his two-wheeler and always returns home with treats for his kids. Hetal Gada will be seen as Ritika, a 15-year-old with first-world problems as a teenager and also an elder sister to Rishi, who is played by Angaad.

Making her OTT debut with one of the most loved TVF shows Juhi Parmar said, “I am looking forward to my OTT debut with TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’. It’s a beautiful light-hearted story and one which I didn’t think twice when it was narrated to me for the first time. I love being a part of content that is relatable and makes one’s heart smile and this is such a story. I’m looking forward to my audience’s reaction to seeing me in a new avatar on a completely new medium as I continue to experiment with content that is progressive and well made.”

Rajesh Kumar who plays a middle-class father in the dramedy said, “I was elated when I first got the call for the new season of TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’. A wave of nostalgia swept over me when I finished reading the script. I was in my teens during the 90s and I could relate with all the highlights in the story perfectly. I strongly believe that the audience will appreciate the hard work and the relatable narrative that we ourselves are excited to watch with our families”.

“I have been super excited about the new season of TVF’s ‘Yeh Meri Family’ from the day we started shooting. The audience will witness the story of the Awasthi family from my perspective as the script reads, it is a huge responsibility and I feel very lucky to have received the opportunity to work with such eminent personalities of the entertainment industry”, says Hetal Gada.

Yeh Meri Family, the critically acclaimed TVF dramedy will air on Amazon’s free streaming service, Amazon miniTV from May 19th 2023 onwards. Fans will enjoy seeing new faces, funny relatable consequences with a tad bit of conflict in the show that captures the relevant details of a typical family in the 1990s.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
