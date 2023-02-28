scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Khushi Dubey learnt stunts for third season of 'Aashiqana'

Actress Khushi Dubey learnt stunts, kicks and punches for the web series 'Aashiqana' as the new season focuses more on action.

By News Bureau
Khushi Dubey learnt stunts for third season of 'Aashiqana'
Khushi Dubey on 'Aashiqana' sets _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Khushi Dubey, who plays Chikki in the third season of the web series ‘Aashiqana’, learnt stunts, kicks and punches for the show as the new season focuses more on action. Elaborating on the same, the actress shared, “The audience is in for a surprise as Chikki will be seen performing stunts and action like never before in this season. There is thrice the action and drama and I am super excited. I have learnt many stunts, kicks, punches and various other moves. While it was challenging, I thoroughly enjoyed this experience. ‘Aashiqana 3’ is heavy on action and we are ready to bring a whole new series of twists and turns with us.”

Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey have returned for the third instalment of the show — directed by Gul Khan — along with Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi.

Zayn, who plays Yash in the show, said: “Season 1 and 2 have set a benchmark for action sequences but Season 3 will be even better. Khushi and I are performing many action sequences together this time. There are jump scares and hectic stunts that the audience will surely enjoy. In fact, Season 3 will have gripping power-packed stunts and more. I am excited for audience reactions and hope they enjoy this side of ACP Yash.”

Produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana’ Season 3 is streaming on Disney+ hotstar.

Pic. Source_khushidubey_
Previous article
Jennifer Coolidge had near-death experience in her garden
Next article
Travis Barker to undergo surgery to repair injured finger
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

Technology

Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees

Technology

Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case: European Commission

Technology

How to reduce risk of dementia

News

Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression

News

'MasterChef India': Garima Arora challenges contestants to test their cooking skills

News

Ronit Agarwal heaps praise on his co-stars in 'What A Kismat'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur’s ‘Hidden gems from a quarter century ago’

Sports

IND vs AUS: Rohit maintains suspense over Rahul-Gill conundrum before start of Indore Test

News

‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aayush Shrivastava reveals why he took break from industry

Health & Lifestyle

'Watermelon and football' sized tumours removed from man's abdomen

News

'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee

News

Travis Barker to undergo surgery to repair injured finger

News

Jennifer Coolidge had near-death experience in her garden

Sports

Injuries affect Athletic Club on eve of Copa del Rey derby in Pamplona

News

Why Ashim Ahluwalia was excited about making 'Class' for Indian audience

News

HCA issues statement on why NTR Jr didn't attend ceremony to calm fans down

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US