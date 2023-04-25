Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

‘Naaginn’ actress Khushi Dubey, who is currently seen playing the role of Chikki in the third season of the web show ‘Aashiqana’, shared her experience of performing a dance sequence without any rehearsals with her co-actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who is playing Yash.

The actress, who is getting a chance to do stunts in the show, also had fun while shooting for a dance sequence and how she finished it in one take.

Khushi Dubey has been part of a number of popular TV shows such as ‘Naaginn’, ‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Kasamh Se’, ‘Rakhi, Atoot Rishtey Ki Dor’, among others.

She said: “I remember when Yash and Chikki had a dance sequence and it was completely impromptu. We had not rehearsed the song and we finished it in one take. I remember, while dancing we were discussing what to do and I’m glad that audiences enjoyed our chemistry.”

On June 6, 2022, ‘Aashiqana’, created by the eminent Gul Khan was released. The show features actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey as lead characters along with Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi amongst others. After two seasons, the third season is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.