'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

The recently released streaming show 'Kohrra' has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience for its nuanced storytelling with layered characters.

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show
'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma

The recently released streaming show ‘Kohrra’ has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience for its nuanced storytelling with layered characters. Sudip Sharma, the creator of the show, shared that the inception of the show was actually a poem by Charles Bukowski.

‘Kohrra’ follows the story of an NRI’s murder and the drama that unfolds. Each character in the show is dealing with some or the other situation and has its own dark secrets that make it a compelling watch. This is not just a one-dimensional crime drama that follows just the investigation.

Talking about the genesis of the show, Sudip said: “The show came into being with the idea to explore various facets of love. The genesis of the show was the poem ‘Love is a dog from hell’ by Charles Bukowski. We wanted to explore love and its different forms, be it between two lovers, a father and son, a father and daughter, a mother and son or a mother and daughter.”

For the creators, it was important to understand what makes love such a complex emotion.

He further mentioned: “We wanted to understand through the story what is it that makes love such a complex emotion and what is the ‘fog’ that stops people from seeing the truth. Since we wrote it with that intention, the idea was to get deeper into the layers of these characters rather than just looking at it through the lens of a plot driven procedural because when you do that, you tend to ignore the nuances and we wanted to test these characters and touch upon what makes them the way they are.”

‘Kohrra’ is available to stream on Netflix.

 

