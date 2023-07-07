scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' cast Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides in the ‘Team Jeremiah and Team Conrad’ debate!

By Editorial Desk
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!
Lola Tung, Christopher Briney - The Summer I Turned Pretty

The screen adaptation of author turned producer Jenny Han’s debut series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ made quite a splash with its premiere. The scintillating story of three childhood friends and their evolving dynamics over a summer that changed everything, quickly won hearts of the audiences across the globe. And now Belly’s (Lola Tung) love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will only thicken the plot in the upcoming season two.

The trio has not only turned up the dial on hotness in the upcoming season, but if the trailer is to be trusted, their chemistry will also raise temperatures! Amongst the hottest topics of discussions for The Summer I Turned Pretty, is who would Belly choose to be with, Jeremiah or Conrad.

Opening about this highly revered suspense are leading actors Lola Tung and Christopher Briney who confess about being Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad.

“I think it literally changes every single second of the show,” Lola, who plays the part of Belly said, “because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it’s really dependent on every single moment.”

Christopher, remaining loyal to his character, feels that Conrad is the right choice for Belly! “Having read the books I think he eventually is (the right choice),” says Christopher. “At times in their lives he’s right for her. I think whatever choice she makes is the right one.”

On being asked where Belly and Conrad find themselves this season, a tight-lipped Lola reveals, “There’s a little more distance between them because a lot has happened,” she said. “A lot is weighing on both of them. So I think it’s a lot of growing individually and then coming together and growing together.”

Based on the New York Times bestselling series by author Jenny Han, the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres with a three-episode drop on July 14. New episodes will air weekly on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on August 18.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra
Next article
Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu
This May Also Interest You
News

K-dramas that ought to be on your week-end watchlist!

News

Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

News

Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

News

Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul-starrer ‘Trial Period’ embraces heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan enjoy ‘Negroni Nights’ during their vacay in Italy

Technology

Tesla to provide more info on driver alert system as US agency probes Autopilot

News

'India's Got Talent' can change lives, says Shilpa Shetty

Technology

India's total addressable startup market could only be 10 cr: Zerodha CEO

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch gets trolled after saying SRK can't act

Others

Suresh Gondalia, Triyom Films embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023

Technology

Threads to soon feature Twitter-like 'Following' tab

Technology

Global foldable shipments grow 64% to reach 2.5 mn units

News

Badshah gives Punjabi ‘tadka’ to Bengali ‘IBD 3’ contestant’s name

Technology

Thumbs-up emoji over text message amounts to contractual agreement: Judge

News

Makers explain the controversial 'Barbie' map which got it banned in Vietnam

Technology

5G smartphone shipments cross 10 cr in India for 1st time

News

Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips birthday post for hubby Ranveer Singh

Technology

IIT Jodhpur researchers develop bio-jet-fuel from waste biomass

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US