Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

The screen adaptation of author turned producer Jenny Han’s debut series, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ made quite a splash with its premiere. The scintillating story of three childhood friends and their evolving dynamics over a summer that changed everything, quickly won hearts of the audiences across the globe. And now Belly’s (Lola Tung) love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) will only thicken the plot in the upcoming season two.

The trio has not only turned up the dial on hotness in the upcoming season, but if the trailer is to be trusted, their chemistry will also raise temperatures! Amongst the hottest topics of discussions for The Summer I Turned Pretty, is who would Belly choose to be with, Jeremiah or Conrad.

Opening about this highly revered suspense are leading actors Lola Tung and Christopher Briney who confess about being Team Jeremiah or Team Conrad.

“I think it literally changes every single second of the show,” Lola, who plays the part of Belly said, “because the boys constantly show up for her in different ways and then also make mistakes. So I think it’s really dependent on every single moment.”

Christopher, remaining loyal to his character, feels that Conrad is the right choice for Belly! “Having read the books I think he eventually is (the right choice),” says Christopher. “At times in their lives he’s right for her. I think whatever choice she makes is the right one.”

On being asked where Belly and Conrad find themselves this season, a tight-lipped Lola reveals, “There’s a little more distance between them because a lot has happened,” she said. “A lot is weighing on both of them. So I think it’s a lot of growing individually and then coming together and growing together.”

Based on the New York Times bestselling series by author Jenny Han, the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres with a three-episode drop on July 14. New episodes will air weekly on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on August 18.