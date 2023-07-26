scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’: Always seek to explore divers characters

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to step back into the role of ACP Avinash, as the second instalment of the edge of the seat thrilling whodunit

By Agency News Desk
Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’ Always seek to explore divers characters
Manoj Bajpayee ‘exhilarated’ on ‘Silence 2’ Always seek to explore divers characters

The National Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee is all set to step back into the role of ACP Avinash, as the second instalment of the edge of the seat thrilling whodunit, ‘Silence’, has gone on the floors on Wednesday.

In the first instalment, ACP Avinash (Manoj Bajpayee) sets out to investigate the mysterious murder of a high-profile woman, peeling back the layers of a complex web of deceit, lies, and hidden truths. As the suspense builds, the audience is taken on an intense journey that culminates with shocking revelation.

Manoj leads an ensemble cast of Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh, in the second instalment of the movie.

Sharing his excitement, Manoj said: “I am thrilled and exhilarated to bring back the second instalment of ‘Silence’ for the audience. The love and appreciation I had received for this role has been truly overwhelming, and it motivates me to deliver my best with this new project as well.”

The versatile actor said that he always seeks to challenge himself, and explore diverse characters.

“ACP Avinash has been one such remarkable journey. I am immensely grateful to continue my long-standing association with ZEE5, Zee Studios and the Director, Aban Deohans. I truly hope that viewers enjoy this exciting new movie as it delves deeper into the world of mystery and suspense,” he added.

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the second part of ‘Silence’ promises yet another compelling plot filled with darker secrets and unexpected twists. Each moment of ‘Silence’ will hold a clue, challenging viewers to piece together the puzzle as the story unfolds. Manoj’s performance, coupled with Deohans’ skilful direction, the movie will take the suspense genre to new heights.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj has recently delivered an impactful performance in ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, where he played the role of Advocate PC Solanki.

He also has ‘Despatch’ in the pipeline.

‘Silence 2’ will soon premiere on ZEE5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study
Next article
Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'No, not at all': David Warner brushes off Oval retirement rumours

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani giving Indian Barbie vibes in pink outfit; Mother-in-law cheers for her while she is walking the ramp

News

Ranveer Singh arrives sans Deepika Padukone at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening

Technology

OpenAI shuts AI text detection tool over ‘low rate of accuracy'

Technology

Amazon's new page lets users view product recalls & safety info

News

Gunjit Chopra: Korean movie 'Memories of Murder' influenced my ideas for ‘Kohrra’

News

The 1975 looking at potential legal action after Matty Healy’s kiss with male bandmate

Sports

ODI World Cup: BCCI to discuss India-Pakistan match date change with state associations tomorrow

News

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor twinning and winning in black at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening 

News

Dwayne Johnson makes 'historic' seven-figure donation to striking actors

News

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Paparazzi Says “Lovely Jodi” To Them

Sports

Australia's Mary Fowler ruled out of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

Technology

Mass consumers projected to drive Indian retail market to $1.3 tn by 2030: Report

Technology

Wall squats, planks exercises can help lower blood pressure: Study

News

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ marks 200 episodes: It’s a real boost for us, says Vijayendra Kumeria

Technology

Meta rolling out quests & rewards to all Horizon Worlds users

Sports

Malaysia seamer Syazrul Idrus becomes the first man to take seven-for in T20Is

News

Cillian Murphy feels J. Robert Oppenheimer was ‘naive’, couldn’t gauge impact of atom bomb

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US