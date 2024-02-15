HomeOTTNews

Met Shah Rukh Khan recently, he said he loved ‘The Railway Men’: Shiv Rawail

Shiv Rawail, said that he met Shah Rukh Khan recently and said that the superstar loved the four-part miniseries.

Shiv Rawail, who made his directorial debut with ‘The Railway Men’, said that he met Shah Rukh Khan recently and said that the superstar loved the four-part miniseries.

He said: “The best message of appreciation that I have got so far has to be from my cinematic icon Shah Rukh sir! Shah Rukh Khan and I met him recently and he said he loved the series.”

Rawail added: “The industry has shown a lot of love and you know, like for a debut director, I think it’s amazing to get that recognition. You feel really good about it, especially when your colleagues, your contemporaries, and people you have looked up to discuss it with you.”

The filmmaker added that he worked with Shah Rukh as an assistant director on ‘Fan’.

He shared: “To hear from him that he really loves it and to get calls from other directors in the industry whose films you’ve seen and loved for years, it just feels amazing!”

‘The Railway Men’ talks about heroism, hope and humanity. It is a story of extraordinary heroism demonstrated by the employees of the Indian Railways in Bhopal on the fateful night of the Gas Tragedy.

Inspired by true stories, this gripping series features cast including R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi, among others.

