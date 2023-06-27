Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Hollywood icons Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ film about an extraordinary cinematic experience of friendship with Indian entertainment maverick Shailendra Singh, Unplugged in Mumbai, is making waves at The Los Angeles Short Film Festival.

‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ takes audiences on a captivating journey through the vibrant city of Mumbai, showcasing the raw and unfiltered moments shared by these legendary actors and their dear friend, Shailendra Singh.

Offering a unique and intimate glimpse into the lives of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as they explore the bustling streets and cultural landmarks of Mumbai, this one-day adventure begins at the iconic Gateway of India, leading them to the historic Babulnath Temple and the awe-inspiring Dhobi Ghat, where they witness the world’s largest manual Laundromat in action.

Unplugged in Mumbai sees Shailendra Singh treating the Hollywood power couple to a mesmerizing Sufi concert featuring musicians from the Jaipur Palace. Catherine Zeta-Jones even takes the lead in a rousing dance performance by the renowned Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe, showcasing her incredible talent and love for Bollywood. The film concludes with an emotional surprise ending that will leave even the most dedicated fans in awe.

“Catherine and I feel a deep connection to India, and this visit to see Shailendra was incredibly inspiring. I’ve always been amazed at Shailendra’s energy and ability to bring any story to life. He’s captured our adventure in the most incredible way,” says Michael Douglas.

Douglas also recently announced at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes in the presence of I&B Minister L Murugan that he was keen on reigniting the film Racing the Monsoon, the threequel to Romancing the Stone and Jewel of the Nile, with Shailendra Singh. The Honourable Minister offered all support for the same.

Directed by Shailendra Singh and written by Nicole Sottung, Unplugged in Mumbai captures the essence of friendship, love, and celebration. The film presents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a never-before-seen light, unveiling their true selves without filters or pretences. With the skilled editing of Arun Kumar Aravind and the support of Reliance Entertainment in marketing and distribution, this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience has captivated audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, Shailendra Singh remarked, “This brand of cinema that I create, called ‘Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh,’ is raw and real, no expectations and no limits. I built it around the three of us — the memories we created in 24 hours, along with the spirit and energy of Mumbai, India.”

The shoot for Unplugged in Mumbai was an unplugged, unstructured, and unfiltered experience, capturing genuine emotions and candid moments. The chemistry and connection between Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Shailendra Singh radiate on the screen, providing an extraordinary cinematic journey for viewers.

“Shailendra has such excitement and pride for his country. He’s also just a great guy. He’s very caring, philanthropic, a successful businessman, and also just successful in life. He’s just a great human being and citizen of the planet,” comments Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Unplugged in Mumbai has garnered recognition and acclaim, the latest being selected at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival. Shailendra Singh expressed his delight, saying, “It’s unplugged cinema, and I’m receiving unexpected respect and results. Being selected at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival is a dream come true in a small way.”