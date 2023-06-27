scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer by Shailendra Singh, Unplugged in Mumbai officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

By Editorial Desk
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer 'Unplugged in Mumbai' by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with Shailendra Singh

Hollywood icons Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ film about an extraordinary cinematic experience of friendship with Indian entertainment maverick Shailendra Singh, Unplugged in Mumbai, is making waves at The Los Angeles Short Film Festival.

‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ takes audiences on a captivating journey through the vibrant city of Mumbai, showcasing the raw and unfiltered moments shared by these legendary actors and their dear friend, Shailendra Singh.

Offering a unique and intimate glimpse into the lives of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones as they explore the bustling streets and cultural landmarks of Mumbai, this one-day adventure begins at the iconic Gateway of India, leading them to the historic Babulnath Temple and the awe-inspiring Dhobi Ghat, where they witness the world’s largest manual Laundromat in action.

Unplugged in Mumbai sees Shailendra Singh treating the Hollywood power couple to a mesmerizing Sufi concert featuring musicians from the Jaipur Palace. Catherine Zeta-Jones even takes the lead in a rousing dance performance by the renowned Shiamak Davar’s dance troupe, showcasing her incredible talent and love for Bollywood. The film concludes with an emotional surprise ending that will leave even the most dedicated fans in awe.

“Catherine and I feel a deep connection to India, and this visit to see Shailendra was incredibly inspiring. I’ve always been amazed at Shailendra’s energy and ability to bring any story to life. He’s captured our adventure in the most incredible way,” says Michael Douglas.

Douglas also recently announced at the Indian Pavilion at Cannes in the presence of I&B Minister L Murugan that he was keen on reigniting the film Racing the Monsoon, the threequel to Romancing the Stone and Jewel of the Nile, with Shailendra Singh. The Honourable Minister offered all support for the same.

Directed by Shailendra Singh and written by Nicole Sottung, Unplugged in Mumbai captures the essence of friendship, love, and celebration. The film presents Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a never-before-seen light, unveiling their true selves without filters or pretences. With the skilled editing of Arun Kumar Aravind and the support of Reliance Entertainment in marketing and distribution, this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience has captivated audiences worldwide.

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, Shailendra Singh remarked, “This brand of cinema that I create, called ‘Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh,’ is raw and real, no expectations and no limits. I built it around the three of us — the memories we created in 24 hours, along with the spirit and energy of Mumbai, India.”

The shoot for Unplugged in Mumbai was an unplugged, unstructured, and unfiltered experience, capturing genuine emotions and candid moments. The chemistry and connection between Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Shailendra Singh radiate on the screen, providing an extraordinary cinematic journey for viewers.

“Shailendra has such excitement and pride for his country. He’s also just a great guy. He’s very caring, philanthropic, a successful businessman, and also just successful in life. He’s just a great human being and citizen of the planet,” comments Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Unplugged in Mumbai has garnered recognition and acclaim, the latest being selected at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival. Shailendra Singh expressed his delight, saying, “It’s unplugged cinema, and I’m receiving unexpected respect and results. Being selected at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival is a dream come true in a small way.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point
Next article
ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

Sports

SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point

Sports

Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle

News

Harrison Ford shares Indiana Jones' weakness ravaged by time

Sports

Tennis: Ons Jabeur sweeps into second round of Eastbourne International

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

Sports

Ashes 2023: Chris Gaffaney set to reach 50-Test milestone at Lord’s

Sports

India’s 11-year-old Hamza takes second place in Asia’s prestigious X30 Championship in Sepang

News

Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

News

Munawar Faruqui shares Eid plans, says it’s gonna be a low-key celebration

Sports

Experienced Australia pumped up to take on India in World Cup opener

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US