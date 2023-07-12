scorecardresearch
Mike November is Michael Kelly’s greatest job so far

“It probably was the greatest job that I've had so far,” says actor Michael Kelly on playing the role of Mike November in Jack Ryan franchise

By Editorial Desk
The final season of the Amazon Original series, Jack Ryan, a spy franchise that has raised the bar of action and thriller genres, has been receiving appreciation from critics and viewers worldwide. With 4 episodes streaming now on Prime Video, audiences are excited and eagerly waiting to see how the final season concludes. The last episode of one of the most loved show will be released July 14.

Along with the ardent lovers of the show, the cast members too are finding it hard to say goodbye to something that they have been a part of for years. Speaking about saying au revoir to Jack Ryan, Michael Kelly who plays the role of spy agent Mike November expresses his gratitude to the show and cast members.

Sharing the bitter-sweet moment he had over the course of acting in Jack Ryan for three seasons, Kelly said, “I am filled with gratitude to have been a part of something so special for three seasons. I’m going to miss it because it really was probably the greatest job that I’ve had so far. I’ve had some great jobs but this was for the friendship that we (three of us- John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and I) have shared and will continue to share.”

“To go and join these two actors (John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce) that I have loved, looked up to, and admired. I’m going to miss that bond on sets and the connection those three characters had. We knew each other so well and the fun that we had every day on set was pretty rare. Like we had a blast and you would laugh so hard, you’d cry just about every single day. Even while doing the craziest shit we were doing, we always had time to just laugh really hard. I had made bittersweet memories with them.”

Jack Ryan season 4 debuted on Prime Video with two episodes, with two new episodes releasing every Friday. The final two episodes will be streaming on July 14.

