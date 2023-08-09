scorecardresearch
Mohit Raina is on a mission to rescue a girl in strife-torn Syria in 'The Freelancer' trailer

The trailer of Neeraj Pandey's riveting thriller series 'The Freelancer' which was released on Wednesday, is about an extraction mission

The trailer of Neeraj Pandey’s riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’ which was released on Wednesday, is about an extraction mission where a girl is held captive in the war-torn hostile environment of Syria, and her escape from the world of death. The 2 minute 36 second long trailer begins with Sushant Singh driving a car in a foreign land. In a flashback, a girl is running from a few men.

A voiceover says: “Inayat Khan was suspended seven years back in a misconduct case.” Sushant’s character is referred to as Inayat Khan. “His daughter got married last month, now she is missing with her in-laws.”

Sushant is then shot down by the police and the little girl gets hit by a car. The voice says: “The story has just started.”

Mohit Raina’s character Avinash turns into a “mercenary”, with a backdrop of Syria, and the terrorism. His character is called “The Freelancer”. He is seen in an intense avatar and is determined to rescue the girl from the war torn land.

The series is based on the book – ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

The series features Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

Director Bhav Dhulia said: “With a series like ‘The Freelancer’, we wanted to bring audiences a conventional story that makes them think and question what is happening around them. It is a one-of-a-kind thriller series and sheds light on the subject with sensitivity. Beyond being a story of a young girl stuck in a hostile environment and a freelancer’s attempt to rescue her, the story is much more – parents’ love for their child, courage, and undying hope.”

‘The Freelancer’ will air on September 1 on Disney+ Hotstar.

