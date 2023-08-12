scorecardresearch
Mona Singh on 'Made In Heaven': Working with the biggest directors in the industry was always on my wish list

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh is riding high on the success of her recent release, Made In Heaven Season Two. She said that working with Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Alankrita Srivastava have always been on her wish list. 

Mona said: “The praise I’m getting for my performance in Made In Heaven Season 2 is just overwhelming. I am very grateful to be part of such a big franchise, and getting such an overwhelming response makes me happy.”

“Working with such a stellar cast and with the biggest directors in the industry has always been on my wish list, and It’s incredible to witness the amount of affection outpouring towards my character Bulbul, not only from the directors but also on social media.”

“When I started shooting for the character, I was sure that once people started watching the show, it would resonate with them because she is rock solid and firm, goes well with the narration, and finds its way in between such a big cast. I am thankful to everyone for pouring so much love into the much-anticipated show and making my character, Bulbul, a favorite.”

‘Made In Heaven’ is a romantic drama web series. The series chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running an agency named Made in Heaven. The series is Prime Video’s fourth original fictional Indian series.

The season 2 is about Financial challenges, a depleted client roster, and a crumbling bungalow for an office force wedding planners Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra to adapt to a new uncomfortable status quo. With repercussions being felt in their personal lives as well, they continue to deliver fairy-tale weddings. But beneath the glitz and glamour of Delhi weddings lie prejudices as deeply rooted as its traditions.

