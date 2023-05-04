scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

The trailer of comedian-writer Biswa Kalyan Rath's comedy special, 'Mood Kharaab' was unveiled on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse
'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

The trailer of comedian-writer Biswa Kalyan Rath’s comedy special, ‘Mood Kharaab’ was unveiled on Thursday. It shows the comedian taking the audience on an entertaining journey where he is venting out about varied relatable hooks such as the Metaverse, online shopping, fairy tales, and childhood frustration.

The show marks his reunion with his ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ partner Kanan Gill as the latter takes the directorial responsibilities for Biswa’s special. The trailer also shows his trademark style of delivery and pointing out the ironies in the medium of metaverse.

Biswa takes a humorous approach to each of these subjects, using his sharp observational skills to poke fun at the absurdities of modern life.

Produced by OML Productions, ‘Mood Kharaab’ is set to drop on Prime Video on May 5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel
Next article
At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

News

Alia tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

News

Emily Ratajkowski waiting for 'right' woman to date

News

Sneha Wagh, Kamya Panjabi roped in for upcoming show 'Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

News

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Technology

Apple set quarterly record in India, country at a tipping point: Tim Cook

News

JLo vows to walk out on Affleck if she ever found out he had cheated

News

Christina Ricci admits she was 'so obnoxious' as child star

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US