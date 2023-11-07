Mouni Roy reveals key to strong relationship: 'Don’t talk about your ex too much'

Actress Mouni Roy has shared some important love tips to strengthen relationship. The actress said not talking too much about the former partner and not overthinking is the mantra to a perfect relationship. Here’s what Mouni, the Queen of Hearts from Temptation Island, shared:

Take Interest in Your Partner’s Interests:

Building a common ground is crucial for a thriving connection. Mouni emphasises the importance of sharing interests to engage in activities together and deepen the bond.

Don’t Talk About Your Ex Too Much:

Avoid delving into the past excessively. Mouni advises against oversharing about ex-partners, as it can potentially bother the current partner and hinder the growth of a relationship.

Don’t Overthink!

Overanalysing every aspect of a relationship can lead to unnecessary complications. Mouni encourages going with the flow, allowing connections to develop organically.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun:

Embrace the little joys in relationships. Having fun together strengthens the bond. As Mouni suggests, a touch of playfulness can be a powerful ingredient for a lasting and fulfilling connection.

