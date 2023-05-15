scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Nikhil Siddhartha launches 'Spy' teaser near Netaji's statue at India Gate

Teaser of 'Spy' starring Nikhil Siddhartha was launched on Monday at the iconic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate here.

By Agency News Desk
Nikhil Siddhartha launches 'Spy' teaser near Netaji's statue at India Gate
Nikhil Siddhartha launches 'Spy' teaser near Netaji's statue at India Gate

Teaser of ‘Spy’ starring Nikhil Siddhartha was launched on Monday at the iconic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue at India Gate here.

Ishwarya Menon, who has paired with Nikhil as the female lead, and other members of the cast of pan-India movie were present during the launch.

The teaser of the much-awaited movie is scheduled to be released online in all major languages at 5:04 p.m. on Monday.

This is claimed to be the first-ever movie teaser to be launched at the iconic landmark at Kartavya Path.

The venue was selected for the launch as the movie is said to be based on the hidden story of Subhash Chandra Bose, who gave the slogan ‘Give me blood and I shall give you freedom’.

A promo of the teaser event says that Kartavya Path is the symbol of resilience, courage, determination and Subhas Chadra Bose.

‘Spy’ is scheduled to be released in all southern languages and also in Hindi on June 29.

Coming after ‘Karthikeya 2’, the biggest blockbusters of 2022, ‘Spy’ has generated a lot of excitement among Nikhil’s fans.

‘Karthikeya 2’ gave Nikhil the popularity in Bollywood. He recently received the best actor people’s choice award at the Bollywood Life Awards in Hindi.

K. Rajashekar Reddy is the producer of ‘Spy’ which is being made with a huge budget by Ed Entertainment.

Editor Garry B.H. is making his debut as director with this film, which features Aryan Rajesh in a special role.

Rajesh, brother of Allari Naresh, is making his comeback in Tollywood in an important role in this film after a gap of four years.

The output of the movie is said to be impressive. A leading OTT platform and Star network reported to have bagged non-theatrical rights.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jacqueline Fernandes grooves to BLACKPINK Jisoo's 'Flower'
Next article
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' gets standing ovation at New York Indian Film Fest
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AI can predict diabetic kidney disease early via simple blood sample

Health & Lifestyle

Biphore, Zenara get CDSCO approval for neuro disorder drug

Technology

Samsung to build $222 mn chip development facility in Japan

Dialogues

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

Technology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

Technology

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 3.35 Lakh downloads

Sports

IPL 2023: We got a little bit carried away in the powerplay, admits RR's Kumar Sangakkara

Sports

IPL 2023: I love the word Bhojpuri, says Graeme Smith

Sports

K.L. Rahul speaks up on social media trolling on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Health & Lifestyle

WHO advises against non-sugar sweeteners like stevia for weight control

Sports

Uncapped pacer Abdul Rahman named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

News

Amid rumours of dating Tom Cruise, Shakira is focusing on her family

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US