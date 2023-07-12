scorecardresearch
Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

By Agency News Desk
Kajol, who will be seen as Noyonika Sengupta in the upcoming gritty courtroom drama ‘The Trial’, has immersed herself in the role, connecting with the character on a profound level.

‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal. She navigates through the curveballs life throws at her.

She echoes the sentiments of countless mothers, stating, “What I love about Noyonika’s character and one thing that I absolutely resonate with is that she is a woman and a mother.

“She does what she needs to do in the matter, there’s no choice. It’s a very practical mindset that I think every mother will understand.”

She added: “There are times in your life where you reach a very practical point of view that if something needs to be done, it will be done regardless of whether the world may think it’s not the correct thing to do.

“They may say that she’s saying something and doing something else but if you really want to do it then leave your conscience on the side and just brazen it out and that’s her (Noyonika).”

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia and directed by Suparn S. Varma, ‘The Trial’ will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

