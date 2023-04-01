scorecardresearch
OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

'Dear Ishq' wrapped up its shoot leaving the cast emotional. The crew shot for 60 episodes before the curtains came down on the first season.

By News Bureau

The streaming show ‘Dear Ishq’ wrapped up its shoot recently leaving the cast members emotional. The crew shot for 60 episodes before the curtains came down on the first season. The cast including lead actor Sehban Azim is hopeful that the show will soon return with its second season.

Speaking about the wrap, Sehban said: “It’s been a wonderful experience, it feels like it’s been too less time for us. I wish it was longer. Didn’t realise how 60 episodes passed by, a little overwhelmed, a little sad also, but hoping for the second season, I hope it happens soon. I’m gonna miss the entire team and crew, direction team, wonderful team, I want to work with each of them again.”

Directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited, the show tells the story of blossoming love between a best-selling author and a lady who works in a publishing house, both of whom find themselves at the opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to love.

Actress Niyati Fatnani said: “I’m feeling very emotional, it was beautiful, and I was just recollecting that a couple months back, I came for a mock shoot and the same make-up artist was there and he was telling me that he thinks I’ll get it, and today on our last day, he was the one doing make-up for me, so I was just thinking how time passes so fast. Everybody is so emotional and we all know that tomorrow we will all miss coming to the set.”

‘Dear Ishq’ streams on Disney+Hotstar.

