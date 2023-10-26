‘P.I. Meena’ director Debaloy Bhattacharya says he is always overtly drawn to investigative thrillers

Director Debaloy Bhattacharya, who is all set for the release of his crime-detective series ‘P.I. Meena’, starring Tanya Maniktala in the lead, shared his fascination towards the genre, adding that it is a Herculean task to translate the pages of a script to the screens for the audience.

Debaloy is known for his directorial works like ‘Dracula Sir’, ‘Biday Byomkesh’, ‘Roga Howar Sohoj Upay’, ‘Montu Pilot’, ‘ Indubala Bhaater Hotel’, and ‘Dupur Thakurpo’ among others.

Talking about ‘P.I. Meena’, he said: “I have always been overtly drawn to, and enticed by investigative thrillers. With ‘P.I. Meena’ being my first Hindi project, I couldn’t have hoped for a better way to mark my foray into the space.”

“While it is the director’s job to bring a story to life, it is a Herculean task to translate the pages of a script to the screens of the audience. I am grateful for the opportunity and support from everyone involved in this fulfilling journey of making ‘P.I. Meena’ as we have visualised it,” said Debaloy.

“And now, we wait with bated breath to see the response of the audience to our labour of love,” he added.

Writer and creator Arindam Mitra said: “We set out to create a story that transports the audience into the dark, gritty, and maze-like world of crime through the lens of private investigator Meena, and are proud to have achieved such a strong, female-protagonist driven story, complemented by a riveting storyline and slick direction by Debaloy.”

The series follows the edge-of-your-seat investigation by a young and troubled private detective who gets drawn into an unfathomable whirlwind of deception and unending conspiracies, while being torn between her life and her dogged dedication to solving an unsolvable mystery.

Created by Arindam, and directed by Debaloy, ‘P.I. Meena’ also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

The eight-episode series will premiere from November 3 on Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.