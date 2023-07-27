scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

The house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is now approaching its grand finale.

By Agency News Desk
Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content
Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

The house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is now approaching its grand finale. As the much anticipated ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ proceeds with full pace, a new development has taken place, where Pooja Bhatt has chided Manisha, telling the other contestants that they are not simply content creators, rather they are the content themselves.

Pooja Bhatt, sitting in front of Abhishek, Bebika, Jiya and Manisha while having her own chow time telling the contestants the attitude they’ll have to adopt in order to win. In the center of all this is Manisha, and at this point it is no secret that she isn’t exactly a favourite due to many of her antics garnering her much notoriety.

In a wise piece of advice which was also a fact, Pooja Bhatt told Abhishek and the others that they are not merely content creators, but rather they are the content.

This was in response to a statement Abhishek made when he said that there are three members in his team and everyone has their own personality so they are all going to be different.

Manisha’s attitude has not gone down well with anyone so far which is now begging the question “Gharwaalon ko saaf dikha Manisha ka ukhda ukhda roop! Kya Pooja ke wajah se task haari team?” Manisha’s attitude in front of Pooja Bhatt may just prove to be her undoing.

Anger is beginning to rage amidst contestants as the time for jokes and banter seems to be ending. Anticipation is building up with every moment and the audience doesn’t know what to expect.

Who will lose and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta
Next article
PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Kuldeep, Jadeja star as India bowl out West Indies for 114

Technology

'Time to move back to US': B'luru CEO after struggling months to register his firm

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days; Bumrah is fully fit: Jay Shah (ld)

Technology

ChatGPT fined 3.6 mn won for exposing personal info of 687 S. Koreans

Sports

Changes in original schedule of ODI World Cup expected in coming days, says Jay Shah

Sports

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships

News

Karisma Kapoor recalls shooting of 'Husn Hai Suhana' with Govinda

Sports

Nigeria stun co-host Australia to record first Women's World Cup win

Technology

Hepatitis: Early detection a challenge with silent, vague symptoms, say doctors

Sports

Pakistan consolidate top spot in WTC standings after thumping win over Sri Lanka in second Test

News

Aastha Sharma: My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up in 'Neerja'

News

John Kramer/Jigsaw set for return in 'SAW X' with more gory, demented methods

News

Pooja Bhatt turns director for a special audition task

Sports

1st ODI: Mukesh makes debut as India win toss, elect to bowl first against West Indies

News

Parth Samthaan hit dubbing studio for his Bollywood debut 'Ghudchadi'

Technology

Heat wave and high pollution may double death risk by heart attack: Study

News

Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

Sports

Asian Games football draw: Indian men's team grouped with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US