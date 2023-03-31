scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

Pooja Dey has spoken about being typecast in a bold zone post that series and how difficult it was for her to come out of that.

By News Bureau
Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry
Pooja Dey talks about being typecast in entertainment industry

Actress Pooja Dey, who made her debut with reality show ‘Dating in the Dark’, was further seen in the erotic web series ‘Gandii Baat Season 5’, in which she played the character of Nandini, a lesbian. The actress has spoken about being typecast in a bold zone post that series and how difficult it was for her to come out of that.

Talking about the same, she said: “No matter how much everyone denies, but yes, ‘typecasting’ still happens in our industry. Post ‘Gandii Baat’, I only received offers for bold and sleazy content. It wasn’t like I didn’t want to do bold shows, but the main parameter, which is the story, was missing from those projects. I was also getting a good amount of money, but how can I do a character or project which doesn’t seem correct to me?”

“I kind of got typecast after that project and coming out of it was really hard. I did lose a lot of time in my career due to this. Being an actor, I want to see myself exploring and experimenting with the character or content. I can’t stick to the same zone of the character and do similar projects. ‘Newness’, for me, plays a crucial role. I have no issues with playing bold characters, but they should look authentic and valid. The story should be strong and my character should be capable enough to leave a mark on the audience,” the actress added.

Previous article
Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots
Next article
PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: The curtain rises for Indian Premier League 2023 (IANS column)

Sports

PCB denies talk of neutral venue for ODI World Cup 2023, confirms hosting India's matches in Asia Cup at neutral venue under discussion

News

Suniel Shetty says Bollywood helps Indian diaspora stay connected with their roots

News

Dior Fall 2023: Sonam Kapoor’s desi touch to her chic Dior outfit

News

After being offered to play protagonist, Aditi Shetty played negative lead in 'Dharmapatni'

Sports

Sri Lanka miss out on direct Cricket World Cup qualification after New Zealand loss

Sports

IPL 2023: Abhishek Porel and Sandeep Warrier named as replacements for Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Health & Lifestyle

Colorectal cancer: Gurugram hospital exhibits a 3D walkthrough colon

News

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra wedding bells: Harrdy Sandhu congratulates his co-star

News

Shefali Shah admits she was too proud to ask for work!

News

Vidisha Srivastava just loves it when people call her ‘Anita Bhabhi’

News

Lakshmi Manchu savours Northern Lights, husky-sleigh rides in Finland

News

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

News

Donal Bisht plays clinical psychologist who’s herself vulnerable in ‘Tu Zakhm Hai 2’

News

Ed Sheeran 'wouldn't mind' showing up in a reality TV show

Lyrics

BLACKPINK – Flower Song Lyrics by Jisoo

News

Roshni Walia parties with SRK’s son Aryan Khan paparazzi compliments their PIC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US