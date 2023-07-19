scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav’s glass of water

This time, Jiya Shankar roamed around the house, pulling weird pranks on everyone.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT': Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's glass of water
'Bigg Boss OTT': Jiya Shankar chided for mixing hand wash in Elvish Yadav's glass of water

The ‘Bigg Boss’ house is only getting hotter and hotter with every passing episode. With more challenges ahead, there is a barrage of drama. But during the time of challenges, pranks are not appreciated which led to contestant Jiya to be heavily criticised as she mixed hand wash in Elvish’s glass of water.

This time, Jiya roamed around the house, pulling weird pranks on everyone. The challenge that earned Jiya her notoriety was when Elvish was given captaincy where he was instructed to make other contestants follow up his orders till the buzzer rang.

Jiya mixing in hand wash when Elvish ordered a glass of cold water not only angered Elvish and the other contestants, but even audiences who harshly told her just how dangerous her prank could be. With social media going viral with the #ShameOnJiya, netizens brutally criticised her, telling her that her stunt was not funny as well as her trying to defend herself.

While some of the other contestants such as Falaq, Avinash, and Pooja know of her tendency of pulling pranks, Abhishek and Manisha have only passing suspicions that these weird pranks must only be a weird but amusing stint from her.

Elvish on the other hand, has a completely different opinion, as he says that rather than as a way of amusement, this must be more of a way for her seeking sympathy after the debacles and its resulting impact following the events of the previous episode.

Dancing, music, pyrotechnics, theatrics, drama and more, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is packing it all this season, and with the eliminations going on, there is only greater thrills and suspense amidst the ticking clock.

To witness the drama, comedy, swag and theatrics, viewers can tune in to JioCinema to watch all that happens in this season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

