Prashant Damle starrer ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ premiere announced

Jio Studios forays into Marathi web space with Director Atul Ketkar's Prashant Damle starrer 'Eka Kaleche Mani' produced by Mahesh Manjrekar

By Editorial Desk
Jio Studios makes its foray into the Marathi web space with their first web series ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’, following their impressive track record of delivering content-driven and award-winning films like ‘Me Vasantrao’ & ‘Godavari’. The web series is a light hearted comedy drama which makes it a complete family entertainer featuring exemplary cast such as Prashant Damle, Samir Choughule, Hruta Durgule, Vishakha Subhedar, Pornima Manohar, Vandana Gupte, Ruturaj Shinde and Rishi Manohar.

‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ is a hilarious web show that showcases the story of a Maharashtrian family where the middle class parents are pitted against their kids from a younger generation who want to lead a drastically different life and chose completely different paths.

Season 1 features six episodes which are sure to take you back to the 90s era of family entertainers.

Mahesh Manjarekar says, “For quite sometime, I was thinking that there should be a light-hearted family show that even I can watch with my family. I wanted a show about a whimsical but relatable family. So when the story of Eka Kaleche Mani came to me, I was sure that this is that family show that I want to produce. Soon, actor Prashant Damle came on board and there was no looking back. We have made a clean family entertainer with all the comedy superstars of Marathi cinema that one can enjoy with the entire family.”

Presented by Jio Studios, Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ruturaj Shinde and Rishi Manohar, ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ is directed by Atul Ketkar and will stream on Jio Cinema from 26th June.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
