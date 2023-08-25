Pratik sehajpal's healthy flirting with tamannaah bhatia in aakhri sach impressed fans

Pratik Sehajpal, best known for his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 has dropped a picture with Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram. The 30-year-old has bagged a cameo role with the actress in an upcoming suspense and investigative thriller OTT series, titled Aakhri Sach.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach is set to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 25. Pratik Sehajpal was last seen in the popular television soap opera Naagin in its sixth season.

In the first episode of Aakhri Sach, Pratik is seen flirting with gorgeous Tamannaah. Pratik flirting skills impressed the audience.

One user wrote, ‘Woow Chaa Gaye Guru Healthy Flirting #AakhriSach #PratikSehajpal #PratickSejpal’

