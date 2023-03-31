scorecardresearch
Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on MX Player

ABS-CBN continues to strengthen and expand its reach among international audiences through a strategic partnership with India’s MX Player.

By Glamsham Editorial
Premium ABS-CBN dramas now streaming on MX Player
MX Player - A Love to Last

The collaboration between ABS-CBN and MX Player is a first for both companies whose business operations extend across continents. ABS-CBN, a Philippine-based media and entertainment organization, has been involved in content creation and production for nearly seven decades. The Company has international subsidiaries in the U.S., Canada, Middle East, Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Pacific Islands. Today, its content is available through cable/satellite, IPTV (video-on-demand set-top box), and iWantTFC (OTT).

MX Player, having bolstered its presence since its launch in 2019 with over a billion downloads, is now available as an OTT platform in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South America and parts of Asia.

According to a press statement from MX Player, “MX Vdesi is a content category that is performing extremely well on our platform, and we strive to bring viewers compelling stories from around the world in an Indian language of their preference. We’re delighted to expand into a new international territory with the addition of these five Filipino titles and we believe the highly relevant and relatable narratives will strike a chord with Indian audiences.”

ABS-CBN, known for crossing borders through endeavours such as international co-productions, content adaptations, and multi-lingual distributions, deems the partnership a timely opportunity as the company expands its viewership to the international market.

“In this partnership, ABS-CBN and MX Player are able to show to a wider range of audience the shared culture of Filipinos and Indians, and – more importantly – a true humanity through exceptional storytelling. Whether it’s about revenge or a love story, crime or action, family or society, viewers will surely find a story apt to their taste,” said Maribel Hernaez, ABS-CBN Global’s managing director for Asia Pacific region.

The General’s Daughter
A story of three generations of love and betrayal, and how the sins of the past continue to haunt two families whose lives are destined to be intertwined.

A Mother’s Guilt (Hanggang Saan)
A series about a selfless single mother who agrees to do the unthinkable: take a man’s life to save that of her son’s.

A Love to Last
A romantic family drama that tackles diverse relationships and settings.

Mea Culpa
A crime drama about complicated social relationships and realization of justice.

Love Thy Woman
A story of sisters turning into rivals, of family traditions, and of heartbreak.

