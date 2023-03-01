scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

Actor Prit Kamani speaks about his idea of dating and relationships, and how he had a crush on Manisha Koirala since he watched her film 'Dil Se'.

By News Bureau
Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'
Prit Kamani _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Middle Class Love’ actor Prit Kamani, who is part of the anthology series, ‘Jab We Matched’, talked about his idea of dating and relationships, and how he had a crush on Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala since he watched her film ‘Dil Se’. The actor also said that earlier, he was not familiar with the concept of dating and was even hesitant to discuss it.

Prit made a revelation: “I had the opportunity to work with the amazing Manisha Koirala, for my film ‘Maska’. She is so kind and beautiful. I have had a crush on her since ‘Dil Se’ and I still do.”

‘Jab We Matched’ is an anthology series with four stand-alone episodes and Prit is playing one of the lead roles in the episode ‘Sirf Ek Date’. He said that earlier, dating was not a very familiar term for him and it was not easy for him to talk about it with anyone. However, now things have changed and dating has become more common.

“Coming from a middle-class household, the word dating was a very lala land phrase, it was part of a hush-hush conversation and mostly associated with coffee. Now it has become an everyday thing, it’s like a sport, and dates can be so creative. It’s become a mode of self-expression,” he said.

He further shared what he thinks about love and affection: “I believe true love is an act of choice. Because love can easily happen on a good day, when everything is going great, a beautiful, special moment like birthdays and weddings, but what about the boring, mundane moments that comprise 70 per cent of our lives? On an emotionally vulnerable day, which we face so often? That’s when you choose to be in love, be kind, be warm, be caring, and be giving. It’s a promise that you’ll stick around no matter what,” he concluded.

The four stories that are part of the series are ‘Algorithm’, ‘Jalkukde’, ‘Sirf Ek Date’, and ‘Formula Sheet’. ‘Jab We Matched’ features Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin, and Revathi Pillai.

‘Jab We Matched’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

Pic. Sourcepritkamani
Previous article
3rd Test, Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann takes maiden five-fer as India crash to 109 all out
Next article
Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown
This May Also Interest You
News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

News

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Matthew Kuhnemann takes maiden five-fer as India crash to 109 all out

News

MC Stan performs the rap Basti Ka Hasti from his album Insaan with Kapil Sharma

News

Javed Ali's 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hain' is a love ballad set in exquisite locations

News

Every woman wanted to be Sridevi: Rani Mukerji

Sports

Cricket star Andre Russell joins Mostbet Brand Ambassador team (Ld)

News

Tillotama Shome is 'quite okay' to live without the adrenaline rush

News

Brendan Fraser almost died after rope stunt went wrong on 'The Mummy' set

Technology

Qualcomm to ship Apple-chip competitor in 2024

Technology

Google's client-side encryption now available for Gmail

Technology

Zoomcar partners Vistara to offer self-drive services to customers

Technology

Twitter announces 'Violent Speech' policy

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US