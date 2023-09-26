scorecardresearch
Priyadarshini Indalkar, Priya Banerjee roped in for Marathi show ‘Shantit Kranti 2’

Priyadarshini Indalkar and Priya Banerjee have been roped in for the second season of the show.

By Agency News Desk
Following the success of Marathi streaming show ‘Shantit Kranti’, actresses Priyadarshini Indalkar and Priya Banerjee have been roped in for the second season of the show. In the new season of the show, Priyadarshini Indalkar, who is known for her work in ‘Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra’, will essay the role of Samruddhi, who navigates through the complexities of an arranged marriage with Shreyas.

Priya Banerjee will be seen portraying the role of Kani, an NRI from San Francisco.

Expressing her excitement about ‘Shantit Kranti 2’, Priyadarshini Indalkar shared: “I instantly resonated with Samruddhi’s character when it was first pitched to me. She’s a straightforward woman who believes in the power of genuine connections. Her journey in the show is a testament to the power of love’s potential. I can’t wait for the audience to witness my character and her relationship with Shreyas in the series.”

The series also stars Abhay Mahajan, Alok Rajwade, Lalit Prabhakar and Mrinmayee Godbole.

Talking about her role in the series, Priya Banerjee said: “Kani’s character is such a beautiful blend of spontaneity and self-reflection. I think a lot of our generation can relate to her earnest search for happiness.

“Kani’s journey reminded me that life’s most special moments can be found in the simplest, most unexpected places. ‘Shantit Kranti 2’ is a rollercoaster of emotions and I’m so grateful to be a part of this incredible project.”

Created by TVF in association with BhaDiPa and produced by Arunabh Kumar, the show is Directed by Sarang Sathaye and Paula McGlynn.

‘Shantit Kranti 2’ will be available to stream from October 13 on Sony LIV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
