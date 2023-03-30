scorecardresearch
Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'

Radhika Apte talks about playing a housewife and undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs Undercover'.

By News Bureau
Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte talks about playing a housewife and undercover agent in the spy comedy ‘Mrs Undercover’.

Radhika will play the role of Durga, a former undercover agent who turns homemaker, and is called back on duty after ten years. She discovers that getting back is not easy because after marriage she has forgotten everything, having devoted all her time to her family.

The 37-year-old actress said: “For me, ‘Mrs Undercover’ is special for many reasons. Not only is spy comedy an unexplored genre in India, but at the very first narration of this film I fell for my character. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength.”

Radhika said that every woman will relate to her on-screen character Durga as it is a story of every housewife who gives up her dreams of a career for family.

“Every household has a Durga, a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn’t get her due because she is considered ‘just’ a housewife,” Radhika pointed out. “This film fights that mindset which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it’s done beautifully in the guise of humour.”

Directed and written by debutant director, Anushree Mehta, ‘Mrs Undercover’ features Radhika Apte in the lead role. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

‘Mrs Undercover’ will premiere on April 14 on ZEE5.

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced
5 reasons to watch Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight
