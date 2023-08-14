scorecardresearch
'Rat In The Kitchen' allowed him to showcase his potential, says Mantra

Actor Mantra has said that he is grateful to the makers of his short film ‘Rat In The Kitchen’ for allowing him to showcase his potential.

Actor Mantra, who is known for his comic endeavours, has said that he is grateful to the makers of his short film ‘Rat In The Kitchen’ for allowing him to showcase his potential. Mantra was interacting with the media at the Cine Mumble film festival in Mumbai, where ‘Rat in the Kitchen’ was screened to a houseful audience. Produced by Afroz and Purvi Khan and directed by Arkish Aftab, the film’s cast includes Mantra and Aishwarya Desai, and revolves around a true incident.

Talking about the short film, Mantra said: “Short-films are a good medium for actors as well, to represent themselves. People know me for my comedy, but there is a lot that I want to show people, Rat In The Kitchen is one of them, a whole new facet about my potential. I am so glad that Afroz, Purvi and Akrish, made this movie and gave me a chance to showcase myself in a different shade.”

“Every artist wants a good script, which allows them to explore and express, and I think Rat In The Kitchen was that film” added Mantra. Mantra won the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in the short film ‘Rat in the Kitchen’ at the 13th Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.

“Further praising the short-film makers, Mantra added, “Best part about short films is filmmakers make it for their passion, knowing full well that short films don’t have a big market. I appreciate the filmmakers who make short films, without much commercial gain, this is what passion for cinema is all about.”

Mantra also said that cinema is a fluid and organic medium, which keeps evolving with time.

He said: “Cinema is a fluid medium, it keeps changing with time. Right now, it’s the digital age, OTT has changed the entire landscape of content, but it will change in the coming time. It is a fluid and organic medium, which keeps changing with time, and that is the beauty of it.”

‘Rat In The Kitchen’, produced by Orange Elephant, is currently running in the festival circuit and soon will release on a leading OTT platform.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
