Raveena Tandon seeks daughter Rasha's stylish inputs for ‘Karmma Calling’ look

Actress Raveena Tandon has opened up about how she slipped into the glam look of her character Indrani Kothari for ‘Karmma Calling’, and shared how she took tips from her daughter Rasha in order to fit into the trends.

The reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari played by Raveena is all things glam and glitz but what no one knows is what goes behind the making of this picture perfect character on screen.

Talking about it, Raveena said: “One of the most challenging yet significant part of playing Indrani Kothari was acing her glamorous outlook. She is all things extravagant and larger than life. Before we decided her final looks, we had over 50 look tests and costume trails.”

“As a team, we needed to be convinced about how Indrani dressed and looked. From classy make-up, hair and colourful bling costumes, Indrani Kothari’s character had to reflect grandeur,” shared the actress.

The ‘Mohra’ fame actress shared how the director Ruchi Narain and the producer Ashutosh had a great eye for detail and went through every look test to get the right look for Indrani.

“In Indrani’s world, there is no one better than her. I also took some tips from my daughter, Rasha to fit into the trends, stylish and blingy outfits that Indrani wore,” added Raveena.

The guilty pleasure series ‘Karmma Calling’ features reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari (Raveena Tandon), who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata) as secrets are dark and stakes are high.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

It is set to release on January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.