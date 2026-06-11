Riteish Deshmukh And Farah Khan Take Charge In Netflix’s New Reality Show Lock Upp

Netflix is set to introduce a new reality series, Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa, which explores how public perception can differ from reality. In a time when opinions are often formed quickly and social media plays a major role in shaping narratives, the show focuses on revealing the stories behind well known personalities.

Created through a collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the series places contestants in a controlled and high pressure environment designed to test their emotions, decision making abilities and relationships with fellow participants. The format combines reality television with challenges that encourage participants to reveal more about themselves while dealing with unexpected situations.

The show will be hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who take on the role of “Jailers.” Their responsibility is to oversee the game as 14 well known personalities enter the Lock Upp as “inmates.” Once inside, contestants are cut off from the outside world and must live under strict conditions while taking part in a variety of tasks and challenges.

As the competition progresses, inmates will be required to make difficult decisions, form alliances and adapt to changing situations. Every action and choice has the potential to influence their position in the game. The format is designed to create situations where relationships can change quickly and contestants may be forced to rethink their strategies.

Beyond the competition, the show also focuses on personal stories and public perception. Contestants are given opportunities to talk about experiences, challenges and events that may have shaped how they are viewed by the public. The series aims to examine the difference between public image and personal reality.

According to the show’s concept, truth plays a central role in the competition. Participants must decide how much they are willing to reveal while balancing the demands of the game. As the tagline suggests, “truth isn’t just power — it’s a currency that can set you free.”

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa will stream exclusively on Netflix starting June 27. New episodes will be available every Sat-Wed at 8:00 PM, giving viewers a chance to follow the contestants’ journey as they navigate challenges, relationships and the pressures of life inside the Lock Upp.