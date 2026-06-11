Taylor Swift’s Wild Reaction As Knicks Pull Off Historic 29 Point NBA Finals Comeback

The New York Knicks moved one step closer to winning their first NBA championship since 1973 after completing a remarkable comeback in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals. Facing a 29 point deficit, the Knicks produced the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and secured a dramatic victory that gave them a 3-1 lead in the series.

The game reached its decisive moment when OG Anunoby tipped in the winning basket with just 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock. The play capped off an extraordinary turnaround and sent the crowd at Madison Square Garden into celebration. With the win, New York is now only one victory away from ending a title drought that has lasted more than five decades.

Among the many high profile spectators in attendance was Taylor Swift, who was seen enthusiastically supporting the Knicks throughout the game. Swift wore a “Stevie Knicks” T shirt and reacted passionately as the team battled back from its large deficit. She celebrated key moments by high fiving nearby fans and pumping her fist as the Knicks gained momentum during crucial stretches of the contest.

Swift was joined by the HAIM sisters, who also embraced the occasion with themed Knicks inspired outfits. Alana HAIM wore a shirt that read “Knickelback,” while Este HAIM sported a “Knickole Kidman” shirt. Their presence added to the lively atmosphere inside the arena as thousands of fans witnessed one of the most memorable games in Finals history.

Taylor Swift cheering on the Knicks tonight. pic.twitter.com/lyXt9hRBjk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2026

The celebrity filled crowd also included actress Mariska Hargitay and actor Adam Sandler, both of whom were among the many notable figures enjoying the dramatic contest. As the Knicks completed their historic rally, the energy inside Madison Square Garden continued to build, creating an unforgettable scene for players and fans alike.

The stars are out for Game 4 at Madison Square Garden 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RWmvsJAQ5w — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026

Following Anunoby’s game winning tip in, the arena erupted with cheers as confetti filled the air. The dramatic finish highlighted a night that will be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks ever seen on the NBA Finals stage. With a 3-1 series advantage, the Knicks now have the opportunity to capture their first championship since 1973 and complete a remarkable postseason journey.