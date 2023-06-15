scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the Indian counterpart of 'Citadel', marked a year on Thursday since she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease myositis.

By Agency News Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for her upcoming streaming special, the Indian counterpart of “Citadel”, marked a year on Thursday since she was diagnosed with autoimmune disease myositis.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a set of pictures and a video from the beautiful Church of Saint Sava, in Belgrade, Serbia. She posted a long, detailed and inspiring message speaking about her one-year battle and the lessons she learned from it.

She wrote “It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal”.

Myositis is a rare condition that causes inflammation of the muscles leading to various symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, trouble swallowing, breathing etc. The main muscles to be affected are around the shoulders, hips and thighs, though it can also lead to other parts of the body being affected, such as the skin, lungs or heart.

Describing her battle in detail, Samantha wrote: “Many battles with my body.. no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too to make things more interesting”.

“Year of prayers and poojas… not praying for blessings and gifts but praying to just find strength and peace. A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it’s ok when it doesn’t. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it’s not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win.

“That I mustn’t sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love and not give hate the power to affect me. There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking”, she added.

The actress is currently working on Telugu film “Kushi” and the English rom com “Chennai Story”.

Pic. Sourcesamantharuthprabhuoffl
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana
Next article
Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child
This May Also Interest You
News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Rajshri Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller ‘Privacy’

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

News

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

News

Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US