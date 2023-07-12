scorecardresearch
Season 2 of 'HIMYF' ends with major reveals, exploring more emotional dynamics

'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF) Season 2 concludes with a lot of drama exploring many of the complexities, revealing who the father is.

'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF) Season 2
'How I Met Your Father' (HIMYF) Season 2

The follow up to the popular sit-com series ‘How I Met Your Mother’ (HIMYM), the comedy show ‘How I Met Your Father’ (HIMYF) Season 2 has concluded with a lot of drama revolving around the season, exploring many of the complexities and accompanying emotional drama of the relationships of the many characters, revealing who the father is.

Indeed, ‘HIMYF’ has made surprising entrances from stars of ‘HIMYM’, with Cobie Smulders appearing in Season 1 and Neil Patrick Harris making an appearance in Season 2, leading fans to wonder if another main cast member of the previous show would be joining the party.

Avoiding spoilers, HIMYF had established from the start that viewers have already seen the father, narrowing the candidates down to Jesse (Chris Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ian (Daniel Augustin), and Drew (Josh Peck). But after the show’s two-part finale, Sid has taken the lead for the role of Sophie’s (Hilary Duff) future husband, as reported by ‘People’ magazine.

But things don’t end here, because with the conclusion, more emotional turmoil is set to spill over because as one relationship ends, another begins, with the ‘HIMYF’ setting up the foundations for another future romance which will have its own ups and downs, filled with comedy and drama.

