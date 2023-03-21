scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan flaunts his biceps to announce ‘Pathaan’ OTT premiere

Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' is all set to have its OTT premiere

By News Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ is all set to have its OTT premiere and the Bollywood superstar had his own funny way to share the announcement.

In a clip shared by Prime Video, SRK was seen talking to actor-comedian Bhuvan Bam in a promo, which revealed the release date.

The clip shows SRK in front of the camera as ‘Pathaan’, deciding on the opening line.

He is heard saying: “Aapni kursi ke peti bandh lo, kyun ki Pathaan aa gaya hain, sirf Prime Video par (Fasten your seat belts, Pathaan is coming)…”

He then gets irritated with the lines and tells Bhuvan that they need to try something new.

Bhuvan throws in a couple of lines, but SRK does not like them. Taking matters into his own hands, he tells Bhuvan: “I’ll show you.”

The superstar goes in front of the camera, and flexes his biceps.

He then says: “Pathaan dekhiye sirf Prime Video par”

The film will have its digital premiere on March 22. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

