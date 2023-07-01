scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Shaitan' director Mahi V Raghav intends to present a human drama through this series

Mahi V Raghav, the director of 'Shaitan', shared that although the show is about gangsters, he intended to present a human drama through the series.

By Agency News Desk
'Shaitan' director Mahi V Raghav intends to present a human drama through this series
'Shaitan' director Mahi V Raghav

Mahi V Raghav, the director of the streaming series ‘Shaitan’, has shared that although the show is about gangsters, he intended to present a human drama through the series. The director said that he didn’t want the series to look very gloomy like ‘Satya’ or ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ or any other regular gangster film.

He said: “This was not about the rise and fall of a gangster. I wanted to tell a human drama, filled with vibrant colours. If you go look around a slum or any undeveloped place you will see how they dress up richly and how colourful they are. Even if you look at their houses, it is lively. ‘Shaitan’ shows how vibrant lives are, keeping the rawness intact as such.”

He further spoke about the second part of the series saying: “In the second part, we will keep the theme and tone, very similar to the first part of Shaitan. As the first part of the story of Shaitan has ended well, we will have to figure out another ‘Shaitan’ that comprises a crime story, people, and family.”

The director shared that crime was something that he knew very little about. Initially, when he started writing ‘Shaitan’, he just wanted to attempt a violent crime genre and the initial idea came to him when he was watching the show ‘Mindhunter’.

“It has nothing to do with ‘Mindhunter’ in terms of the story or narrative, but when I saw through it- the story of an FBI Unit who interviews all the criminals to solve a present case, one common thing I found was that most of the criminals were the victims of the hate crime of the society – victims of child abuse or violent childhood. That was the element that triggered ‘Shaitan’,” he added.

‘Shaitan’ is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Russell Crowe enthrals crowd at Karlovy Vary with music, story of tarantula bite
Next article
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Lyricist Shabbir Ahmed reveals Salman Khan was the inspiration for 'Aaj Ki Party'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

GPT-3 a double-edge sword, can inform and mislead: Study

News

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West in TikTok video

News

Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' second schedule all set for take-off

News

Baloji’s ‘Omen’ derived from his personal experiences

Health & Lifestyle

TN holds medical camp for sanitary workers

News

Aditya Roy Kapur admits his love for rock, electronic music

News

Kichcha Sudeep goes demonic in bloody teaser for ‘Kichcha 46’

Technology

WhatsApp blocks over 65 lakh bad accounts in India in May

News

Sreejita De marries longtime boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape in Germany

News

Zoe Saldana to play illegal immigrant in hubby's political-thriller ‘The Absence of Eden’

News

Alia Bhatt shot for 'Tum Kya Mile' 4 months after baby Raha’s delivery

Technology

Opioid pain relievers not helpful for back & neck pain, carry misuse risks

News

Birthday girl Shirley Setia loves to dig Kishore Kumar, R D Burman songs in monsoon

News

Anurag Basu's 'Metro…In Dino' sets release date on March 29, 2024

News

Nimisha Vakharia to play aunt to leading lady in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti'

Technology

NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after a silence of over 2 months

Technology

Study shows 58% of malware families sold as service are ransomware

Technology

Rising temperature linked to serious vision impairment among elderly

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US