Shefali Shah admits she was too proud to ask for work!

Shefali Shah during a candid conversation about her acting and how she wishes she would have done things differently,

By Glamsham Editorial
Yes, you heard it right! This week, Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes Shefali Shah as the guest for the third episode of ‘What Women Want’ Season 4. During a candid conversation about her acting and how she wishes she would have done things differently, Shefali told Kareena, “I never asked for work. I never approached people for work, which was silly.”

Adding to this, Shefali said today she happily walks up to people appreciate their work and expresses that she would love to work with them. Shefali Shah breaks down her acting process for the viewers, shares her stance on the tussle actors face between supporting roles V/s lead roles, and also gives away inside scoops from her hits like Dil Dhadakne Do.

