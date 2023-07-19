scorecardresearch
Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Actor Shivin Narang  will next be seen in web series 'Criminal Minds' starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Shivin Narang  will next be seen in web series ‘Criminal Minds’ starring Tamannaah Bhatia. As he is set to make his digital debut, he spoke about how the entertainment industry has changed with the advent of OTT.

“I feel that it’s not entirely true that we cannot make a film without OTT platforms. However, at present, the kind of films people want to watch and the quality they are accustomed to, especially from international shows, require a certain budget. The current theatre recoveries are not sufficient.”

He said: “This is where the role of OTT platforms becomes significant. The business and viewership are similar, but half the audience now watches movies on OTT, while the other half is cinemagoers. This division in the audience exists. Therefore, both cinema and OTT need each other. Films need OTT platforms, and OTT platforms need films to be produced.”

Shivin has watched films in theatres, but not as many as the number of releases.

“It varies, but on average, I would say once or twice a month, depending on the films that catch my interest or if there’s something inspiring that I want to experience for my creative focus,” he shared.

The actor enjoys both OTT and films in cinema halls.

“The experience is distinctly different in each setting. While cinema halls offer a grander experience, watching movies at home also has its unique charm. The preference depends on the type of experience one desires,” he says.

Shivin has worked in films such as Goodbye and shows like Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, Internet Wala Love, Beyhadh 2 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
