Six-episode 'Modern Love Chennai' to start streaming from May 18

'Modern Love Chennai', which draws on a pool of renowned talent, including music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and film director Bharathiraja will start streaming on May 18.

By Agency News Desk
Modern Love Chennai still

OTT platform Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of the Amazon Original series ‘Modern Love Chennai’, the third Indian adaptation of the ‘Modern Love Franchise’, an original anthology helmed internationally by John Carney.

‘Modern Love Chennai’, which draws on a pool of renowned talent, including music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and film director Bharathiraja, draws its inspiration from the famous eponymous ‘New York Times’ column. It is a bouquet of six stories offering a glimpse of the soul of Chennai, its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants.

‘Modern Love Chennai’ will start streaming on May 18.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as creator, the episodes are directed by Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher, and Thiagarajan Kumararaja.

Talking about ‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal’, the episode he has directed, legendary director Bharathiraja described its story in one line: “Where, on whom and for what do we fall in love?”

Describing his experience of being a part of the creative team helming the series, director Akshay Sundher of ‘Margazhi’ said: “Working with Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja was a dream-come- true, life-changing experience.”

‘Modern Love Chennai’ features an ensemble cast comprised of Sanjula Sarathi, Srikrishna Dayal, Chu Khoy Sheng, Ashok Selvan, T J Bhanu, Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, Vasundhara, Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Pawan Alex, Aniiruth Kanakarajan, Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, Vijayalakshmi, Wamiqa and PB.

Its soul-stirring original soundtrack has been put together by Ilaiyaraaja, his son and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, G V Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan. The songs have been written by Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar.

