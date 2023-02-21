scorecardresearch
Sobhita Dhulipala on how Aditya found fireflies creepy on the sets of ‘The Night Manager’

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is seen playing the role of Kaveri in 'The Night Manager', recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

By News Bureau

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and is currently seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series ‘The Night Manager’, recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

She shared: “When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn’t sleep first couple of nights, so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya’s room, and I got damn excited.”

The actress is part of a spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya’s room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy.

“It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled, and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So, I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy,” she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sobhita has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in ‘Chef’ (Hindi), ‘Kaalakandi’ (Hindi), ‘Goodacahari’ (Telugu), ‘Ghost Stories’ (Hindi), ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2′(Tamil), ‘Kurup’ (Malayalam), among others.

