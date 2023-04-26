scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Dahaad’ – When one woman rises to seek justice

The teaser of 'Dahaad' unveils a bone-chilling crime, starring Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

By Editorial Desk
Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad' - When one woman rises to seek justice
Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad teaser _ pic courtesy yt

Prime Video today unveiled the intriguing teaser of the upcoming crime drama, Amazon Original series, ‘Dahaad’. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and Executive Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar along with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.

Dahaad marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case. The teaser dives deeper into the case unveiling the suspected murders of 27 women, with no complaints or witnesses, as one woman – Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati, rises against the crime and to bring justice.

“Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama. The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, Co-Producer, Excel Entertainment.

“After the success of ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Inside Edge’, we are sure to create a thunderous roar with yet another successful partnership with Prime Video and give audiences across the world a chance to immerse in yet another exhilarating journey.”

“Dahaad has been a truly rewarding experience. This series is extremely special for all of us and has been brought to life masterfully by Sonakshi, Vijay, Gulshan and Soham,” said Creator, Director, and Co- Producer of the series Reema Kagti.

“The response that we received for the series at Berlinale 2023 was very promising and we are looking forward to bringing this series to our audiences across the globe.”

About Dahaad:

Dahaad is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: 'We have to be better in our decision-making and execution', says MI bowling coach Shane Bond
Next article
Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sonora Rally 2023: Buhler finishes 10th; Ross Branch in 11th in first stage in Mexico

Technology

Tesla's income drops 24% to $2.7 bn amid EV price cuts

News

Khushi Dubey performs a dance sequence in one take with Zayn Ibad Khan

Technology

Twitter begins showing labels on tweets that violate its rules

Sports

Mickey Arthur appointed as director of Pakistan men's cricket team

Health & Lifestyle

Video of dancer in mosque raises Uyghur anxieties about China's attacks on religion

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Lung transported after creating 12-km green corridor

News

'Acting helps me learn new things daily', says 'Udaan' star Rajat Barmecha

Sports

Wrestlers protest: Sports Ministry asks IOA to set up Ad-hoc committee for transparent polls in WFI

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

News

Brad Pitt will race in British grand prix for his Formula One movie

Technology

Pulitzer Prize-winning BuzzFeed News to be shut down

Technology

Global VC market falls to $57.3 bn in Q1, expected to remain weak in Q2

Sports

IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw can't keep going on reputation, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

'Wrestlers must get justice', demands Ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

Health & Lifestyle

Unicef calls for concerted efforts to address routine immunisation

Sports

Bat-Man Forever: Growing up admiring a legend

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US