scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming crime drama series 'Dahaad', her look from the series was unveiled on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'
Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming crime drama series ‘Dahaad’, her look from the series was unveiled on Thursday.

The show will mark the digital debut of Sinha and has been created by filmmakers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

‘Dahaad’, which earlier premiered at The Berlinale International Film Festival and was the first Indian series to achieve the feat, is set to drop on May 12, 2023. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi) and her colleagues in a small town police station.

It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

‘Dahaad’ is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Curran-led Punjab win toss, elect to bowl first against Kohli-led Bangalore
Next article
Reformative surgery at KGMU: UP woman gets hand, man's face reconstructed
This May Also Interest You
News

Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her ‘best friend’ before ‘legal battle’ with Hrithik Roshan

News

Radhika Madan-starrer 'Sanaa' heads to New York Indian Film Festival

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Fashion & Lifestyle

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

News

For Shehnaaz Gill, working with Salman Khan meant lots of good food and fun

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 spread: Bengal Health Department advises use of face masks

Health & Lifestyle

Air quality in Malaysia drops to unhealthy levels

News

Viacom18 completes strategic partnership with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems, Paramount Global

Health & Lifestyle

TN records 521 fresh Covid cases, health dept on alert

Technology

All legacy Blue check marks to go away today, Musk says 'quite a day'

Technology

WhatsApp's new security feature to double check if it's really you

Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks smoking hot in stylish outfit; Ankit Gupta’s comment is making us go crazy

News

Sanjeev Jotangia relates to Radheshyam: 'Like him, I am against all injustice'

News

Ileana D'Cruz is expecting her first baby

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Fashion & Lifestyle

BTS J-Hope joins Mandatory Military Service flaunts his new haircut

Technology

China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US