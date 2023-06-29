scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja plays a visually-impaired key witness to crime in ‘Blind’ trailer

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, is coming back to the screens after the maternity break, will be soon seen in the upcoming crime drama ‘Blind’  in which she will essay the lead character who is visually impaired.

The trailer of ‘Blind’ was unveiled on Thursday and it presents a riveting tale of a blind girl, played by Sonam, who helps unravel a crime committed by Purab Kohli’s character.

Clocking 2 minutes in length, the trailer starts off with the reference to ‘Pulp Fiction’, as a woman named Mia Wallace goes missing. Sonam’s character goes to the authorities to report the missing woman saying that she has a strong feeling that the taxi she boarded had the girl in its boot. From there begins the cat and mouse chase with hints of Sonam’s house invasion.

‘Blind’ also stars Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf, and has been directed by Shome Makhija. It is a story of a visually impaired resilient woman (played by Sonam) who becomes a key witness to a crime. In her efforts to trace the unusual turn of events and give testimony about the incident, she is forced to confront the killer on her own.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, ‘Blind’ will premiere on July 7 on Jio Cinema.

