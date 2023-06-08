scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Live-action series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ premier announced

Set after the fall of the Empire, 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

By Editorial Desk
Live-action series 'Star Wars: Ahsoka' premier announced
Star Wars Ahsoka - Disney+ Hotstar

Today, Disney+ Hotstar revealed August 23 as the premiere date for Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’. To celebrate the upcoming series, Disney+ Hotstar also debuted a TV spot, which will also air tonight during the NBA Finals Game 3, and released three images from the series.

Set after the fall of the Empire, ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka‘ follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, ‘Ahsoka’ stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm’s ‘Ahsoka’ will launch exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar August 23.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room
Next article
Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Technology

Covid can fuse brain cells leading to brain fog, headaches: Study

News

Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

News

Raveena Tandon felicitates Onir with Kashish Rainbow Warrior Award for ‘Pine Cone’

Technology

Samsung launches Bespoke Jet™ AI, the World’s first UL verified AI powered cordless stick vacuum

News

'I Love You' fuses love, betrayal and revenge with drama, suspense

Technology

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now: Sam Altman

News

Amaal Mallik’s Musical Magic Meets Aamna Sharif’s Charm in T-Series’ ‘Mohabbat’ after 12 years of their friendship!

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Sports

French Open: 'Hasn't even been tested, she found her A game,' Chirs Evert hails Swiatek after QF win over Coco Gauff

News

'Adipurush' director kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, criticised

Sports

Hockey: India go down 1-4 to hosts Netherlands in men's FIH Pro League

Technology

Microsoft tests Dynamic Lighting feature, new File Explorer UI for Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

Sports

German club Moenchengladbach heading for new shores with former Leverkusen coach Seoane

News

Monika Bhadoriya on decision of opening about 'TMKOC': Wanted to bring out all wrongs done to me

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan to croon with sis Saniya for her next music video

News

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani groove to 'Sami Sami' in 'Never Have I Ever'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US