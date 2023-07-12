scorecardresearch
Sudip Sharma’s Kohrra: Discovering Punjab like never before

Netflix’s crime investigative drama, Kohrra, promises to take viewers on a captivating journey through the diverse and unseen side of Punjab.

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' on Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming crime investigative drama, Kohrra, promises to take viewers on a captivating journey through the diverse and unseen side of Punjab. Showrunner Sudip Sharma, known for his work on the critically acclaimed films like Udta Punjab, NH10, Sonchiriya among few, shares his vision for the series, aiming to delve into the lesser-known aspects of this vibrant Indian State.

Having previously collaborated with Gunjit Chopra on Udta Punjab, Sudip knew that Gunjit’s passion for Punjab ran deep, which further fuelled his desire to explore this captivating land. When Kohrra was pitched to him, he could immediately sense the unmistakable scent of Punjab calling out to him with its unique charm.

Sudip Sharma believes that a story must be intricately woven into its setting, inseparable from the tapestry of its time and place. From the agrarian heartland to the NRI diaspora and the industrial belt, Kohrra seeks to capture the essence of Punjab through an unexplored lens.

Shedding light on his experience, Sudip Sharma says, “Research is the lifeblood of storytelling. The idea with Kohra was to bring forth an authentic, layered essence of Punjab beyond the popular representation in the mainstream media. We designed the story landscape in a way so as to mirror the various portraits of Punjab we wanted to bring forth, from the lush agrarian landscapes to grungy industrial areas and transport hubs to plush NRI homes. Our aim with Kohrra has been to take pan-India viewers to an authentic, lived-in Punjab and make them enter the lives and homes of our characters.”

The series captures the complexities of Punjab’s transport segment, capturing the NRI side and the daily lives of the middle class. Through its cinematic lens, Kohrra aspires to present a holistic view of Punjab, a place that defies singular characterization. Sudip acknowledges that even in a show like Kohrra, it is impossible to fully encapsulate the essence of Punjab, as the state’s richness and diversity cannot be contained within a single narrative.

From the language to the casting and the authentic locations, Kohrra stays true to the nature of its story. The series is poised to captivate audiences, challenging preconceived notions and shining a spotlight on the many sides of Punjab that are waiting to be discovered.

Stay tuned as Kohrra releases on 15th July, only on Netflix!

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
